ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series announced

ZTE has announced its latest gaming smartphones nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Pro+.

The Pro comes with a 6,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. The Pro+ has a smaller 5,000 mAh battery but a much faster 165W quick charging.

The Pro+ also has more RAM and storage options. Overall, the features and design are the same.

Both the Pro and the Pro+ come with the same chipset, cameras, software, and footprint.

The Pro and Pro+ have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is tied to a Red Magic R2 chip for better gaming, sound details, colors, touch sensitivity, and haptic vibration feedback.

The screen is a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 960 Hz touch sampling rate. The 16 MP front camera is below the display.

The primary shooter at the back has a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor. You will also find an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle cam and a 2 MP macro sensor. Still, the cameras are not a priority for gaming handsets.

The nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Pro+ versions have ICE 11.0 set of cooling features. It includes a multi-layer graphite sheet and a 3D vapor chamber. The fan runs at 20,000 rpm, and a graphite sheet protects the entire screen.

Nubia also bumped up the connectivity with nine antennas around the body. And it still comes with the conventional a 3.5 mm audio jack at the top and a USB-C port at the bottom.

The nubia Red Magic 8 Pro has eight different cells for heat management. It has an 80W charger in the retail box. It is advertised to get a full charge in 35 minutes. It is the biggest battery in a Red Magic smartphone.

The Red Magic 8 Pro+ has the fastest charging capacity in a Red Magic phone at 165W. Nubia had to shrink the battery to 5,000mAh to give space for the hardware that takes care of power distribution, safety management, and overall protection.

The 165W charger is a GaN adapter with USB-C. Most likely, it will not cross outside of China since it has to be certified for safety in other parts of the world.



You can get the nubia Red Magic 8 Pro for pre-order/reservation starting from CNY3,999. Its available color variant is Black with three memory combinations: 8GB RAM/128 GB ROM, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB.

The nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ starts from CNY5,199 for the Black version. It also has three memory variants: 12GB RAM/256 GB ROM, 16/512 GB, and 16/1 TB.

The first sale is scheduled for December 28. You can get the phone on the nubia online store or JD.com.

