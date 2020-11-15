Zoom’s 40-minute meeting limit for basic users to be removed for Thanksgiving

The coronavirus pandemic has messed up a lot of things—and what a year 2020 has turned out to be. Companies and individuals are not only counting their losses, they are equally adjusting to what is now popularly called the “new normal.” For Americans however, another Thanksgiving Day is around the corner—and there has to be a way out. Zoom has just announced that the 40-minute meeting restriction on basic accounts will be removed on November 26 through 6 AM on November 27 ET.

Zoom, through its Twitter page announced that the restriction will be removed globally for all users during that period. This is to allow uninterrupted meetings as the period in question is one that brings family together every year.

As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020

Zoom users all over the world who use the basic plan are often forced to restart a chat after the time limit is up in order to continue. This has often affected the free flow of conversations—sometimes at crucial periods in a meeting. Time restrictions however, is not peculiar with Zoom as major competitors like Meet and WebEx have similar limitations too; but different time limits.

Just last month, Zoom announced the extension of its end-to-end encryption feature to every user. Zoom’s end-to-end encryption feature also known as E2EE, uses the same highly efficient 256-bit AES-GCM encryption that secures your meetings on the Zoom app by default. When the feature is enabled, only participants have access to encrypt the meeting.

Unlike what is currently obtainable on Zoom meetings where the app generates encryption keys through the cloud meeting server, the responsibility of generating meeting keys falls on the host. The host in turn uses public key cryptography to distribute these keys to the other meeting participants. If you are an account admin, you can enable the E2EE feature in the web dashboard at the account, group, and user level.

“We’re very proud to bring Zoom’s new end-to-end encryption to Zoom users globally today,” said Zoom CISO Jason Lee per Global News Wire. “This has been a highly requested feature from our customers, and we’re excited to make this a reality. Kudos to our encryption team who joined us from Keybase in May and developed this impressive security feature within just six months.”

Following sharp criticism over its decision not to offer end-to-end encryption to free users, Zoom announced a change in that policy as far back as June. The company said all users—including paid and free users will now have access to the encryption feature.