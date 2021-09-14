Zoom to add live translation services

Share the joy













Zoom has announced that it is adding support for live translation for as many as 30 languages by the end of next year. Live translation will be a part of automatic live transcriptions that was announced last February.

The addition of live translation will turn Zoom’s whiteboard into something almost like a fully-featured app. The support for live translation was a part of some other upcoming features and changes announced by the videoconferencing company in its Zoomtopia conference on Monday.

Zoom’s plan is to give users access to as many as 30 additional languages when it comes to real-time live transcription. In addition, Zoom will also offer translation services for premium subscribers, with the plan “to support real-time translation across as many as 12 languages by the end of next year.” Further details about what which languages will be added were however, not made available by Zoom.

At the end of August, Zoom added a new focus mode to help students concentrate during online classes. The feature, which will only allow teachers see the student, will equally prevent students from seeing each other. This will enable students to avoid being distracted while lectures are on.

While the host will still be able to see everyone’s webcams, participants will not be able to see screen shares or videos of others. This will enable students/participants to have excellent focus while learning.

The host/teacher will be able to turn focus mode off when it is time for a general class discussion. He will also be able to turn it back on as soon as the general discussion is over. From all indications so far, focus mode is a feature that is available to both basic and premium users.

The focus mode feature is coming at a time when the third wave of the COVID-19 virus is causing panic in countries. There are chances that students may resort to learning from home due to the spread of the virus; this makes the feature a perfect fit.

Zoom was alleged to have caused a series of privacy breaches by sharing millions of user data with Google, LinkedIn, and Facebook. This led to the filing of a class action lawsuit against the company. Zoom, however, reached an out of court settlement, which cost it $85 million.

The videoconferencing company was also accused of misleading users by claiming to offer end-to-end in its video calls. Zoom was also accused of not doing enough in terms of implementing security to prevent the “zoombombing” incidents.

