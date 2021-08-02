Zoom reaches out of court settlement in ‘zoombombing’ lawsuit

Share the joy













Zoom has reached an out of court settlement in a privacy and zoombombing lawsuit. The out-of -court settlement, according to Sky News, will see the videoconferencing company pay $85 million to affected individuals.

Everyone subscribed to the class action will be eligible for either a 15 percent refund on their core subscription or $25, depending on which one is larger. The report also states that other affected parties could get up to $15.

Zoom was alleged to have caused a series of privacy breaches by sharing millions of user data with Google, LinkedIn, and Facebook. This of course, led to the filing of a class action lawsuit against the company.

The videoconferencing company was also accused of misleading users by claiming to offer end-to-end in its video calls. Zoom was also accused of not doing enough in terms of implementing security to prevent the “zoombombing” incidents.

Although Zoom has denied any wrongdoing that led to the class action lawsuit, the company has, however, agreed to strengthen its security policies. The preliminary settlement, however, requires the approval of a district judge.

“The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us.

“We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront,” Zoom said per Sky News.

Following sharp criticism over its decision not to offer end-to-end encryption to free users, Zoom announced a change in that policy last year. The company said all users—including paid and free users will have access to the encryption feature.

Every user has a legitimate right to privacy and security; and the good thing is that Zoom appreciates this. To have access to end-to-end encryption, Zoom says you will have to take part in a one-time process that will prompt you for additional information as a free or basic user. This process includes verifying a phone number via a text message.

In 2019, a security report suggested that Mac users should consider removing Zoom from their systems due to security concerns. However, Zoom quickly addressed the issue, claiming that an update it released at the time had addressed those concerns. It went further to add that users will have more control over their video settings when another update is available. Furthermore, users will have a tool that will eliminate all traces of Zoom from your device if you wish to uninstall it.

