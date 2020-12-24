Zoom is reportedly working on a web email service

Image Credit: Medium

Give it to Zoom—it is one app that has got everyone clicking in this pretty odd year that is 2020. Without a doubt, Zoom has done pretty well for itself and now wants to leverage on its near dominance of the videoconferencing sphere to dive into a new territory. We might be seeing the videoconferencing company launch a web email and calendar service in 2021.

According to new information made available by The Information, Zoom is already developing a web email service and an early version might be available as early as next year. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the report goes on to say that the calendar app is still farther off in terms of development.

It is a smart move when you consider that companies are unlikely to maintain the current status where people work from home—especially with COVID-19 vaccines almost available globally. Zoom is probably looking towards the future; especially as its major competitors Google and Microsoft both offer calendar and email services.

For the COVID-19 vaccines and the possibility of people returning to work anytime soon, it is too close to call. Zoom has decline to comment on the report; but that could change once the holiday season is over.

In October, Zoom announced that its end-to-end encryption feature was finally available for everyone. This would reinforce people’s confidence about the videoconferencing app.

Zoom’s end-to-end encryption feature also known as E2EE, uses the same highly efficient 256-bit AES-GCM encryption that secures your meetings on the Zoom app by default. When the feature is enabled, only participants have access to encrypt the meeting.

Unlike what is currently obtainable on Zoom meetings where the app generates encryption keys through the cloud meeting server, the responsibility of generating meeting keys falls on the host. The host in turn uses public key cryptography to distribute these keys to the other meeting participants.

“We’re very proud to bring Zoom’s new end-to-end encryption to Zoom users globally today,” said Zoom CISO Jason Lee per Global News Wire. “This has been a highly requested feature from our customers, and we’re excited to make this a reality. Kudos to our encryption team who joined us from Keybase in May and developed this impressive security feature within just six months.”

Sometime last year, a security report suggested that Mac users should consider removing Zoom from their systems due to security concerns. Though, Zoom quickly addressed the issue, claiming that an update it released at the time had addressed those concerns. It went further to add that users will have more control over their video settings when another update is available.