Zoom is Buying Cloud Contact Center Provider

This is Zoom’s first major acquisition.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. became popular worldwide during the pandemic. And it’s capitalizing on its rise in share price by purchasing Five9 for $14.7 billion to secure its growth.

What is Five9 Inc?

Five9 Inc is a provider of cloud contact center software. Zoom will be acquiring it in an all-stock transaction resulting in Five9 Inc. to value at $14.7 billion.

This is Zoom’s first major acquisition as the company is preparing for a post-pandemic world. More and more employees now are returning to the office.

In a press release, Zoom said that it is continuously finding more ways to enhance its platform. Acquiring Five9 can help Zoom in delivering more value to its customers.

Five9 is one of the first companies to offer cloud-based contact center software. It delivers a comprehensive suite of applications for better customer interactions across different channels.

Zoom is built using robust and reliable communications technology allowing interactions that build better trust and empathy.

Businesses interact with the customer through the contact center. By acquiring Five9, it creates a major customer engagement platform that redefines how businesses of all sizes connect with their customers.

With the said acquisition, Five9’s share increased to $177.60. Stockholders will get 0.5533 shares of Zoom for each Five9 share. It means that Five9 will get $200.28 per share.

During the pandemic, Zoom has been one of the top growing players as many offices around the world shut down. Workers in retail, tech, and finance, are communicating remotely.

However, the video conferencing firm is facing a natural slowdown after its revenue rose by 326% last year. Even though the company introduced new products, it has become big that growth alone won’t satisfy Wall Street.

Furthermore, it needs to find new revenue sources because its competitors are ramping up its efforts.

In early 2020, Five9 is seeing rapid growth because of the demand for call center technology that lets representatives perform their tasks from their own homes. Companies, including contact centers, need to adapt quickly to cloud software.

In May, Five9 signed the two largest deals allowing it to generate over $2 million per year.

Two Previous Cisco Executives

The deal with Zoom will bring together two previous Cisco executives. The founder of Zoom, Yuan, helped build WebEX that Cisco acquired in 2007. But Yuan left Cisco later on to start Zoom.

Rowan Trollope, Zoom’s CEO, joined Cisco in 2012 and became the senior VP of all Cisco’s collaboration products. But just like Yuan, he also left Cisco to become a CEO at Five9 in 2018.

The deal isn’t closed yet. But it is expected to conclude in 2022 after stockholders will approve it. The deal also needs regulatory clearance for it to be closed.

The adviser of Zoom’s acquiring Five9 is Goldman Sachs. On Monday, the two companies will have a Zoom conference with investors.

“Joining forces with Zoom will provide Five9’s business customers access to best-of-breed solutions, particularly Zoom Phone, that will enable them to realize more value and deliver real results for their business. This, combined with Zoom’s ‘ease-of use’ philosophy and broad communication portfolio, will truly enable customers to engage via their preferred channel of choice.” – Rowan Trollope

