Zoom has a new feature to help keep students focused while learning

Share the joy













Zoom has added a new focus mode to help students concentrate during online classes. The new feature, which will only allow teachers see the student, will equally prevent students from seeing each other. This will enable students to avoid being distracted while lectures are on.

While the host will still be able to see everyone’s webcams, participants will not be able to see screen shares or videos of others. This will enable students/participants to have excellent focus while learning.

The host/teacher will be able to turn focus mode off when it is time for a general class discussion. He will also be able to turn it back on as soon as the general discussion is over. From all indications so far, focus mode is a feature that is available to both basic and premium users.

The focus mode feature is coming at a time when the third wave of the COVID-19 virus is causing panic in countries. There are chances that students may resort to learning from home due to the spread of the virus; this makes the feature a perfect fit.

A couple of weeks ago, Zoom reached an out of court settlement in a privacy and zoombombing lawsuit. The out of -court settlement, according to Sky News, will see the videoconferencing company pay $85 million to affected individuals.

Everyone subscribed to the class action will be eligible for either a 15 percent refund on their core subscription or $25, depending on which one is larger. The report also states that other affected parties could get up to $15.

Zoom was alleged to have caused a series of privacy breaches by sharing millions of user data with Google, LinkedIn, and Facebook. This of course, led to the filing of a class action lawsuit against the company.

The videoconferencing company was also accused of misleading users by claiming to offer end-to-end in its video calls. Zoom was also accused of not doing enough in terms of implementing security to prevent the “zoombombing” incidents.

Although Zoom has denied any wrongdoing that led to the class action lawsuit, the company has, however, agreed to strengthen its security policies. The preliminary settlement, however, requires the approval of a district judge.

“The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us.

“We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront,” Zoom said per Sky News.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

