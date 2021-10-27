Zoom extends its autogenerated caption to all users

Share the joy













Zoom’s auto-generated captions; a feature previously only available to premium users, is now accessible to all. This is not a surprise since Zoom had in the past promised to allow access to all users.

On Monday, Zoom announced that the auto-generated caption feature are now available to free users as well. However, the company is limiting this to English language for now, but plans to expand to other languages in the future.

“It’s important to us that everyone can successfully connect, communicate, and participate using Zoom,” said Theresa Larkin, the company’s product marketing manager of meetings & chat. “Without the proper accessibility tools, people with disabilities face tremendous barriers when using video communication solutions.”

Zoom’s decision to limit the feature to paid users alone had attracted criticism from users. Users had argued that the pandemic left deaf users with very limited options. Most users had relied on third-party alternative apps during meetings, which is very unlike what Zoom is now offering.

To enable auto caption, an account owner with admin privileges can sign into the Zoom web portal. Once there, he can then find the “account management” in the navigation menu. Choose “account settings,” then click the “meeting” tab. Under the “in meeting,” toggle the closed captioning option to enable it.

A couple of weeks ago, Zoom added support for live translation for as many as 30 languages by the end of next year. Live translation will be a part of automatic live transcriptions that was announced last February.

The addition of live translation will turn Zoom’s whiteboard into something almost like a fully-featured app. The support for live translation was a part of some other upcoming features and changes announced by the videoconferencing company in its Zoomtopia conference.

Zoom’s plan is to give users access to as many as 30 additional languages when it comes to real-time live transcription. In addition, Zoom will also offer translation services for premium subscribers, with the plan “to support real-time translation across as many as 12 languages by the end of next year.”

Further details about what which languages will be added were however, not made available by Zoom.

At the end of August, Zoom added a new focus mode to help students concentrate during online classes. The feature, which will only allow teachers see the student, will equally prevent students from seeing each other. This will enable students to avoid being distracted while lectures are on.

