Zoom adds gesture recognition, Zoom Whiteboard in latest upgrades

Zoom has added Gesture Recognition among a couple of other upgrades announced a couple of days ago. The addition means that instead of clicking on a reaction you can now raise a hand or put a thumbs up to that reaction in a call. The Gesture Recognition feature is available by default the client version 5.10.3. You can, however, enable it at the account, user, or individual level.

The videoconferencing company also introduced Zoom Whiteboard; a feature built into Zoom’s desktop app, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Rooms. The company plans to add support for Zoom Chat soon. The Whiteboard allows you to use sticky notes and add images and then save the whiteboard after the meeting.

Zoom also introduced the ability to turn chat notifications on and off and create a central library of polls. Hosts in the main Zoom session can now see Breakout Room activity, including screen sharing and audio and video status. Zoom will notify users about this as soon as they enter Breakout Rooms.

Improved security

Zoom has also upgraded the security of its platform. When Zoom detects an unusual activity including login from a new device or a different country on an account with a work email and without two-factor authentication, users will be asked to enter a one-time password.

Updated Zoom Contact Center

The Zoom Contact Center will now allow you to switch on or off automatic call recording for both inbound and outbound calls. The feature also offers analytics and allows you to create and adjust message channel flows for both chat and SMS. You can also decide to show a video to customers while they wait in the Waiting Room and the inbox will also include transportation of voicemail.

Zoom IQ for Sales

Zoom IQ for Sales is an AI-powered tool that uses artificial intelligence to analyze sales meetings and deals to provide insights. Zoom IQ for Sales also serves as the expansion of Zoom’s contact center strategy. Recall that Zoom had explained last February that it saw Zoom Contact Center “supporting customer service use cases.”

Zoom IQ for Sales generates an engagement score with the aim of capturing how attentive a particular customer us based on “talk-time” ratio, the lag time between responses and the number of times the customer speaks during the call.

