Zoom adds end-to-end encryption for everyone at no cost

Zoom’s end-to-end encryption is finally here; and it is free for everyone. The company announced this on Tuesday; and would reinforce people’s confidence about the videoconferencing app.

Per Global News Wire, Zoom’s end-to-end encryption feature also known as E2EE, uses the same highly efficient 256-bit AES-GCM encryption that secures your meetings on the Zoom app by default. When the feature is enabled, only participants have access to encrypt the meeting.

Unlike what is currently obtainable on Zoom meetings where the app generates encryption keys through the cloud meeting server, the responsibility of generating meeting keys falls on the host. The host in turn uses public key

cryptography to distribute these keys to the other meeting participants.

If you are an account admin, you can enable the E2EE feature in the web dashboard at the account, group, and user level.

“We’re very proud to bring Zoom’s new end-to-end encryption to Zoom users globally today,” said Zoom CISO Jason Lee per Global News Wire. “This has been a highly requested feature from our customers, and we’re excited to make this a reality. Kudos to our encryption team who joined us from Keybase in May and developed this impressive security feature within just six months.”

Following sharp criticism over its decision not to offer end-to-end encryption to free users, Zoom announced a change in that policy as far back as June. The company said all users—including paid and free users will now have access to the encryption feature.

“We are also pleased to share that we have identified a path forward that balances the legitimate right of all users to privacy and the safety of users on our platform. This will enable us to offer E2EE as an advanced add-on feature for all of our users around the globe – free and paid – while maintaining the ability to prevent and fight abuse on our platform.”

Every user has a legitimate right to privacy and security; and the good thing is that Zoom appreciates this, and is working towards that direction. To have access to end-to-end encryption, Zoom says you will have to take part in a one-time process that will prompt you for additional information as a free or basic user. This process includes verifying a phone number via a text message.

Sometime last year, a security report suggested that Mac users should consider removing Zoom from their systems due to security concerns. Though, Zoom quickly addressed the issue, claiming that an update it released at the time had addressed those concerns. It went further to add that users will have more control over their video settings when another update is available.