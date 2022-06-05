YouTube’s new features allows you to sync to your TV without casting

Share the joy

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Do you always watch videos via your TV? There is good news for you; YouTube is improving its app’s experience for you and other enthusiasts. YouTube has announced that it is introducing a new feature that allows you to connect your TV to the app on iOS or Android devices. This means you can sync videos between devices. With this, you will be able to engage with other YouTube features, such as comments, the like button or creator support, and many more.

YouTube said its decision to launch its new feature was driven by research which found that over 80 percent of users claimed to use another digital device when watching TV. The company said this encouraged it to look at how its own YouTube mobile app was being used, and discovered that many would open the video while watching YouTube on their TV and would engage with the content on their device.

YouTube, according to TechCrunch, saw this as an opportunity to tap into this user behavior to address the challenges it has faced in designing a big-screen experience. YouTube designers have often struggled with coming up with TV apps that makes it easier to use.

YouTube’s new mobile feature helps in solving these challenges as it allows you to turn your mobile app instead of synchronizing your phone to your TV. Once you have opened the YouTube app on the TV, you can then open the mobile app on your phone and click “Connect” on the prompt that shows up to sync your viewing.

Unlike Google Cast or DIAL, YouTube said its new feature does not rely on casting in order to work. Users will stay signed into their YouTube account on both devices. The process is simple, and does not require any technical knowhow on the part of the user to get started.

Once synchronized via the new feature, you can then have direct interaction with the video from your phone while you watch. This, according to YouTube, makes it easier to read video descriptions, leave comments, share a video with a friend or use other features to support creators.

YouTube is adding gifted memberships for select channels. The new feature, which is already rolling out, will allow you to show financial support for your favorite creators and get access to certain perks like emoji. Similar feature exists on Twitch, where users are allowed to buy gift subscriptions for some time.

