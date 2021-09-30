YouTube’s $100 Million Shorts Fund now available to 30+ countries

Share the joy













YouTube’s Shorts Fund promises to pay $100 million to its top Shorts creators. The incentive offers more support, and motivates them to do better.

The Google-owned platfom has now announced its expanded funding program to creators living in more than 30 countries.

Our @YouTube #shorts Fund is coming to to 30+ more countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Germany, Italy, South Korea and so many more. We’re always looking to expand how we support creators around the world! pic.twitter.com/Mx1XjJMDVE

— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 29, 2021

Creators must be in the following countries or regions:

Algeria

Argentina

Australia

Bahrain

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Malaysia

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

Top creators living in these countries will receive a slice of the fund. YouTube will pay from $100 to $10,000 each month to channels based on how their TikTok-like Shorts videos perform.

“There’s no specific performance threshold to qualify for a bonus. The level of performance needed to qualify for a bonus payment may change from month to month based on various factors, including the location of your viewers and the overall growth of Shorts,” explains YouTube about the performance metric.

TikTok have started its own fund. Facebook has its own Reels funding program. Snapchat has seen its Spotlight funding grow initially. It started with $1 million per day to monetize Spotlight content.

Later on, Snapchat cut its payouts. This affected creators who had relied on the funding. Some creators reported payment delays and processing issues.

As you can see, these funds can flop if creators focus on a specific app for payouts. If the app’s developer decides to cut the funds, these creators have no established process to cover the reduced income.

YouTube says Shorts generates 6.5 billion daily views. Through more funding options, it will be a greater factor for the app.

You can read more about YouTube’s Shorts Fund here.

