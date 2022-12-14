YouTube updates its comments tools against spam, bots, abuse

Share the joy

YouTube has updated its fight against spam, bots, and abusive language. It has introduced new and updated tools to tackle the issues better. YouTube says these are the main concerns of today’s content creators, and it has to be addressed immediately.

Among the main changes is the improved spam detection in the comment section.

The developer team has improved the automated spam detection. It got rid of 1.1 billion spam comments in the first half of this year.

Still, spammers adapt. So, YouTube is using machine-learning models that adapt and tackle them more efficiently. The same applies for automated detection in the live chat section during live streams.

When it comes to offensive comments from human users, YouTube has introduced a removal warning and timeouts.

It will warn users if their comments violate community guidelines and remove their comments. If the same user continues to leave abusive comments, the user will receive a 24-hour ban.

Internal testing shows that those systems in place reduce repeat offenders.

“Currently, this notification will only be available for English comments, but we hope to bring it to more languages in the coming months,” writes YouTube community manager Rob.

“Our goal is to both protect creators from users trying to negatively impact the community via comments, as well as offer more transparency to users who may have had comments removed to policy violations and hopefully help them understand our Community Guidelines. Of course our systems don’t always get it right, so users who receive these warnings can give feedback to help us know if we’ve gotten it wrong.”

“Reducing spam and abuse in comments and live chat is an ongoing task, so these updates will be ongoing as we continue to adapt to new trends. Please feel free to leave feedback and ask any questions you may have about these new features, we’re here to help!”

In addition, the improved system can now give a rough estimate on when a newly uploaded video will finish processing and be available in full resolution, be it 1080p, 2160p or 4320p.

Read more here.

