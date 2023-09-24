YouTube Unveils AI-Powered Features for Creators

Share the joy

YouTube AI Tools

On Thursday, YouTube unveiled new AI-powered tools. The goal of these new tools is to help creators in producing videos and reach a wider audience. YouTube offers these tools to compete against other companies that also incorporate AI technology into their core products.

During the yearly Made On YouTube product event, Neal Mohan, YouTube’s CEO, said that his company wants creators to feel like they can actually create and generative AI can make it possible.

With the help of AI, people can push boundaries by making difficult things a lot simpler.

Dream Screen

This is one of the new features that can create AI-generated videos and photos. Creators can use them as a background for their YouTube Shorts. To generate backgrounds, they can just type in prompts. You, as a creator, can remix and edit your existing content with the use of these tools to create something new.

The new tools can also generate topic ideas and outlines for creators to create new videos. The suggestions will be personalized to you. But the suggestions will also be based on what is trending.

YouTube also introduced an AI-powered music recommendation system. It will take a description of the creator’s video before suggesting what audio to use.

You can also dub your videos into other languages using YouTube’s latest AI dubbing feature. Earlier this year, the company brought the Aloud team to help make this feature.

Google invited heavily in its generative AI systems. With that in mind, YouTube is slowly introducing AI-powered tools. Google’s Search, for instance, is placing AI search results at the top.

How to Use These Tools to Create Content?

YouTube’s AI-powered tools are useful enough to help you analyze trends, user preferences, and competitor data to suggest video topics that are likely to perform well on YT. These tools can help content creators identify niche topics or trending subjects to target.

AI can also assist in automating the video editing process. It can help trim, cut, and assemble video clips, as well as add transitions and suggest suitable background music based on the content’s mood and tone.

These tools can also generate accurate captions and subtitles for your videos. This is vital for making your content accessible to a wider audience, including those with hearing impairments and non-native speakers.

Furthermore, these tools can assist in optimizing video titles. They can also create SEO-optimized descriptions, and tags, for better search engine visibility. They can also help identify relevant keywords and suggest metadata improvements.

You can also use them to gain insights into your audience’s demographics, interests, and viewing habits. This data can inform content creation strategies to better target your audience.

The dubbing feature is a much-needed feature as it can make your content more accessible to a global audience.

You can also use the tools to test different elements of your videos, like titles, and content structures to determine what resonates best with your audience.

It is important to remember that these AI tools can assist in various aspects of your content creation. But they are not a replacement for your human creativity and expertise. Always remember that your YouTube content requires a personal touch and unique storytelling.

