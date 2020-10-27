YouTube tweaks viewing options, improves Chapters and format switching

YouTube has released new tweaks to its playback options. It has simpler format switching as you watch, turn on captions, find specific parts of videos, and more.

YouTube in May gave creators access to a new Chapters listing option. It splits your video playback timeline into variable chapter lengths. When highlighted, it expands timeline sections and provides a description of that section.

0:00 Get excited…

1:00 The Video Chapters feature is officially here!

1:30 When Chapters are enabled, viewers watch more of the video, and come back more often on average.

2:30 Test chapters on your own videos by adding a set of timestamps starting at 0:00 to the description. pic.twitter.com/FIFLbLImaj

— YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) May 28, 2020

Chapters

YouTube is now adding new features to its Chapters display. It has a new list view that you can open by clicking the chapter title.

“You’ll be able to see a complete list of all chapters included in the video you’re watching, each with a preview thumbnail of what you’ll find in that chapter. Save time by quickly jumping to the part you’re interested in,” says YouTube.

The feature makes it easier to find specific elements of each clip. It may help Google highlight video segments in search results for search engine optimization.

Closed Captions

YouTube also has an easier way to switch on captions during playback. This is done by moving the button to a more prominent position.

The position of the button will make it easier to switch on captions on mobile devices. The button is now on the video player itself, rather than a detached functions list.

Auto-play

YouTube has moved the auto-play toggle also. It is now easier to turn on or off while watching. And it overlays the control to the playback itself.

“Simply swipe up to enter full screen and down to exit. And if you’d rather see how much time is counting down vs. the time that’s elapsed in a video, now you can simply tap the timestamp to switch back and forth,” says YouTube, as it added a new way to access full-screen mode.

Tilting your phone would automatically adjust YouTube in most cases. This new tweak adds another easy option to switch orientation for better playback.

Bedtime Reminders

YouTube has recently rolled out bedtime reminders. It allows users to set time limits for viewing on their own. And it also rolled out new recommended actions: “which prompt you to rotate your phone or play a video in VR when we think you can have a better experience”.

YouTube says it will add more recommended actions moving forward.

These may seem small tweaks, but these may change habitual behavior. Easier functions mean more usage. And that may increase the importance of adding captions in video uploads, creating chapters, choosing playback format, and more.