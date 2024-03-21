YouTube TV’s Multiview Rollout for iOS Users – Android Fans Need to Wait

Share the joy

YouTube TV Multiview

Are you a YouTube TV subscriber? If you are, then you have a reason to celebrate. You can now indulge in a multi-screen viewing experience. But there is a catch.

The long-awaited Multiview feature has finally made its debut. Initially, it was only for iOS and iPad devices. In that case, Android users will have to exercise patience as they await its arrival. Google said that it is going to be available in the coming months.

Simultaneously Watch Different Programs

This latest offering from Google lets you simultaneously watch up to four different programs. It is a feature particularly geared towards sports enthusiasts. Originally centered around sports content, Multiview has now expanded its scope, albeit slightly.

While it offers more flexibility and customization options, you are still confined to a selection of pre-determined channels rather than the freedom to pick any four of your choice.

Update to the Latest Version

To access Multiview on iOS or iPadOS, you need to ensure that you have updated your YouTube TV app to version 8.11 or later. Once updated, the multi-view stream options can be found in the Top Picks for You or Watch in Multiview rows, particularly during ongoing sports events.

A glimpse of the feature’s functionality can be seen in a video clip shared on the YTTV subreddit.

If you are enjoying your content on larger screens at home, YouTube TV has redesigned its player layout, letting you keep track of scores effortlessly. Despite these advancements, it is essential to note that Multiview comes with certain restrictions, including device compatibility and limitations on available content.

The feature is currently restricted to pre-selected games only.

The rollout of Multiview on iOS devices has sparked excitement among users, as confirmed by YouTube on Reddit. The feature, accessed via the Home tab, appears to be limited to a select number of games.

Initial user feedback suggests that while Multiview brings a new dimension to the viewing experience it lacks the custom builder option, restricting you to a handful of pre-determined four-game selections.

While iOS users revel in the newfound flexibility of Multiview, Android users are left twiddling their thumbs. Despite claims of a pop-up notification teasing multiview’s arrival on the Android platform, further investigation reveals that the feature is yet to materialize, leaving users eagerly anticipating its eventual rollout.

YouTube TV’s introduction of this feature represents a significant step toward enhancing the viewing experience for subscribers, particularly sports enthusiasts.

However, the discrepancy in availability between iOS and Android platforms highlights the challenges of software updates and feature releases across diverse operating systems.

As users eagerly await the expansion of Multiview to Android devices, the anticipation only underscores the growing demand for innovative features in the realm of streaming services.

Users may be drawn to this new feature for various reasons. For one, it enhances the viewing experience. Multiview allows users to watch up to four different programs simultaneously on a single screen. This feature caters to individuals who enjoy multitasking or want to keep up with multiple vents or shows simultaneously without having to switch between channels.

