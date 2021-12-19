YouTube TV loses access to some juicy channels including ESPN, ABC, and Disney

Share the joy













Google’s inability to strike a deal with some of its partners is the reason subscribers to its YouTube TV will lose access to Disney Channels. A couple of days ago, Google warned its customers that Disney Channels, including ABC, FX, and ESPN, might vanish before midnight December 17th if no agreement was reached with carrier fees.

The company had since followed that warning with a statement informing its subscribers that the existing agreement expired despite negotiating for several months. Google said despite its efforts at reaching an agreement, negotiations fell through. That said, the company said it “will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on [viewers’] behalf.”

However, in a statement per The Streamable, Disney said YouTube TV has “declined to reach a fair deal with [the company] based on market terms and conditions.”

“As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks including live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming from ABC, the ESPN networks, the Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels. We stand ready to reach an equitable agreement with Google as quickly as possible in order to minimize the inconvenience to YouTube TV viewers by restoring our networks. We hope Google will join us in that effort.”

Among channels no longer accessible to YouTube TV subscribers according to Engadget are:

Your local ABC channel

ABC News Live

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Freeform

FX

FXX

FXM

National Geographic

National Geographic Wild

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN3 (by authentication to the ESPN app)

ESPNU

ESPNEWS

SEC Network

ACC Network

Understandably, Google has lowered the price for YouTube TV by $15 per month. Google, however, is advising viewers to sign for The Disney Bundle at $14 a month if they want to continue to access the channels that were removed from YouTube TV.

Google launched its internet TV subscription service across five American cities in April 2017. At launch, YouTube TV was made available at $35/month to subscribers.

First, there is a free 30-day trial, which is not unusual when introducing a service like this to the public. 30 days is long enough to try out the service and probably make up your mind if you want to go ahead and subscribe for a full month of unlimited DVR powers. However, signing up for the trial service requires a credit/debit card, and of course, a temporary authorization is required from your end.

