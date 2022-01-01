YouTube TV loses a couple of regional and sports channels

Share the joy













Only a couple of weeks ago YouTube TV and Disney resolved their dispute, which brought ESPN, FX, ABC, and others back to the platform. Now, YouTube TV has lost some a couple of sports and regional channels.

New England Cable News [NECN] is going away for people in that region, with three Stadium Sports College channels also going away. The three Stadium College Sports channels are part of the Sports Plus bundle.

As expected, you will no longer be able to watch live TV or access recorded Library content from the affected channels. As reported by 9to5google, affected channels are no longer available.

Below is the email sent per 9to5google:

We are writing to inform you of a few changes to our channel lineup. The following channels will no longer be made available on YouTube TV starting today, Friday, December 31, 2021, and you will no longer be able to watch live or access content you may have recorded in your Library from these channels:

CNBC World

3 Stadium College Sports channels (part of the Sports Plus bundle)

NECN

NBC Sports Network

Please note that NBC Sports Network is ceasing operations for all distributors, but much of its programming will be transferred to USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV.

We are sorry to share this news, but please know that at this time no other changes have been made to your YouTube TV service.

As always, thank you for being a YouTube TV member.

Sincerely,

The YouTube TV team

A couple of weeks ago, Google warned its customers that Disney Channels, including ABC, FX, and ESPN, might vanish before midnight December 17th if no agreement was reached with carrier fees.

The company had since followed that warning with a statement informing its subscribers that the existing agreement expired despite negotiating for several months. Google said despite its efforts at reaching an agreement, negotiations fell through. That said, the company said it “will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on [viewers’] behalf.”

Understandably, Google at the time lowered the price for YouTube TV by $15 per month. However, that too has changed with the new agreement. In a statement, Google said:

“For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed,” YouTube TV said. “For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we would love to welcome you back.”

