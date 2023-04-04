YouTube To livestream all stages of the 2023 Coachella event

Share the joy

YouTube is going full throttle with the 2023 Coachella event; the streaming giant has announced that all stages of this year’s event will be streamed live to its users.

All YouTube users around the world will have access to live broadcast of the first weekend of the mega-festival, which will between April 14th to 16th.

YouTube in a statement said:

“We will be there capturing all the can’t miss moments and sharing them with fans around the world via YouTube Shorts and across the platform so everyone gets the chance to experience the fun. From high-quality performances and exclusive merch drops on Coachella’s YouTube channel, to on the ground actions with Artists, Creators and fans – exclusively on Shorts -and so much more…. it’s all happening on YouTube!”

The streaming giant will also be playing host to the special coverage of the Coachella festival via YouTube Shorts, and also running exclusive merch drops during the livestreaming of the events as the unfold.

It is a smart move by YouTube, especially as the company is trying to compete with TikTok in the area of short videos. This is the first time YouTube is getting fully involved with Coachella, and the fans will no doubt love it.

In 2021, the COVID-19 Pandemic did not allow Coachella to hold as scheduled. The festival that usually held in California also suffered similar fate in 2020 due to the spread of the deadly virus.

Coachella is an outdoor festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the California desert every year. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer for Riverside County, announced the cancelation via Twitter.

The cancellation of the 2020 Coachella event scheduled for April came on the heels of several cancellation announcements made by tech and social media companies.

“The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby canceled,” Riverside County Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in an order issued at the time. Kaiser’s order also canceled the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, also scheduled to hold in April of the same year.

“This order is intended to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19,” the order states. “If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.”

