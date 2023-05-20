YouTube to Introduce 30-Second Unskippable Ads

Share the joy

YouTube Unskippable Ads on Top-Performing Content

YouTube commercials are necessary for Google. But they interrupt the content users are trying to watch. They often appear at the beginning, in the middle, or even at the end of videos. As a result, they cause an interruption in the viewing flow. It can be frustrating, especially if you are not interested in the commercial.

Now, the commercials get more frustrating because the company plans to introduce unstoppable 30-second ads when you watch content on a TV.

The company announced this plan during its YouTube Brandcast event. The ads will be introduced to popular content. This will replace the two consecutive 15-second ads that usually appear on YouTube.

“We know that running longer-form creative on the big screen aligns with your objectives, and allows for richer storytelling. YouTube Select is now landing over 70% of impressions on the TV screen, so we’re making it easier for you to use existing assets in front of the most-streamed content. This format also seamlessly fits into what viewers already expect and experience on the big screen. Instead of seeing two :15 ads consecutively, they’ll see one :30 ad.”

YouTube’s CEO said that more viewers are watching YouTube videos on their smart TV. These viewers want every content that they love in one place.

As mentioned, these 30-second ads that you can’t skip will be available to advertisers through its curated ad platform called YouTube Select.

The platform is already selling ad space that has two, 15-second ads that run together. In that case, the change will not be too annoying. These ads will be released in the US before they would expand globally this year.

Pause Experiences

In addition to the unstoppable 30-second ads, the platform is also experimenting with Pause Experiences. This feature allows ads to appear each time a viewer pauses a video while they are watching content on TV. This is similar to Hulu’s pause ad feature.

Pause Ads are a form of advertising that appears when a user pauses a show or movie on the Hulu platform. When a user pauses their content, a targeted ad is displayed on the screen. These ads are typically static images or slideshows that appear on the pause screen, allowing advertisers to capture viewers’ attention during a moment of engagement.

The purpose of Pause Ads is to provide advertisers with an additional opportunity to reach viewers with their messaging, while also offering a non-intrusive ad experience for Hulu users. Since the ad appears during a natural pause in the content, it aims to minimize disruption to the viewing experience.

These announcements were released a week after the platform revealed that it was working on a new feature that would prevent users from watching content on YT if they are using an ad blocker.

YouTube is a platform where users go to find various types of content. It does not face pressures from the Writers Guild of America strike.

Instead of introducing new shows, the company chose to announce new ad formats.

The platform is reinvigorating its ad strategy. And this ad push is the latest change.

