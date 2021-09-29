YouTube to crackdown on COVID-19 vaccines misinformation content

Share the joy













Image Credit: CNET

YouTube says videos that spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines will henceforth be taken down. This is part of the company’s drive to crackdown on harmful content as the world fights the deadly virus.

Beginning from today, YouTube will takedown every content that contains misinformation about approved vaccines. Videos that spread misinformation that any approved vaccine is dangerous will be taken down.

Previously, YouTube would demote such content, which shields them from view. However, the new policy will remove such content completely from the platform. In 2020, YouTube banned Covid vaccine misinformation content, which led to 130,000 videos being taken down.

Matt Halprin, the global head of trust and safety at YouTube, said vaccine information has attained a global status. He added that this has spilled over from the spreading of falsehood about the vaccines. “Vaccine misinformation appears globally, it appears in all countries and cultures,” he said per The Guardian.

“There is still a lot of challenges around MMR and people arguing whether that causes autism. And as we know, the science is very stable that vaccines do not cause autism,” Halprin said.

The YouTube ban according to Halprin, will also affect content that claims that vaccines cause infertility, cancer, or contain microchips.

About this time last year, Facebook said it will no longer be business as usual with ads that are targeted at discouraging the use of vaccines. The world at the time was running a race against time.

There is a proliferation of anti-vaccine groups on Facebook and the social media wants to act fast to stop the current skepticism about vaccines for the coronavirus.

Facebook announced this in conjunction with UNICEF; a partnership both hope would bear desired results in the long and short term.

On the contrary, Facebook says it will actively encourage ads that encourage the use of vaccines. This, according to the social media giant, will be in the form of promoting public information campaigns as well as directing users to vaccination sites using its preventive health tool.

“Vaccines have always been a global priority for UNICEF, and will be even more so as the world continues to battle COVID-19. Building demand for vaccination in communities worldwide is key to saving lives. Our collaboration with Facebook is part of our efforts to address vaccine misinformation and share resonant and reassuring information on vaccination,” said Diane Summers, Senior Advisor, Vaccine Acceptance & Demand, UNICEF.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

