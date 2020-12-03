YouTube to combat offensive comments with new prompt

Image Credit: 9to5gogle

Social media platforms are increasingly embracing the option of using prompt to warn users before they post offensive comments. The latest to add to the growing list is YouTube. The online streaming site has announced a new way to help it keep the platform free from offensive comments.

A new product, according to YouTube, is being added to warn people when they are about to post any comment that “may be offensive to others.” This, according to YouTube, is to give people an opportunity to rethink before hitting the “post” button. The prompt however, will not stop people from going ahead to post the suspected comment, but will at least remind them that such had been an issue before.

Prompt will not appear before every comment, but will definitely appear for ones that the YouTube system deems offensive. This of course, would be based on content that has been reported on a number of times in the past. The choice of whether to go ahead and post the comment or take a little more time to ponder and edit it is up to the user.

Image Credit: YouTube

Creators too are not left out; YouTube is adding more efficient content filtering systems in YouTube Studio. The new filter, according to YouTube, will seek out hurtful comments that were automatically flagged and held for review, and get rid of them from the queue so people do not get to read them.

“We know that comments play a key role in helping creators connect with their community, but issues with the quality of comments is also one of the most consistent pieces of feedback we receive from creators. We have been focused on improving comments with the goal of driving healthier conversations on YouTube,” YouTube wrote in a blog post.

In related news, YouTube has suspended popular news channel One America News Network for sharing COVID-19 misinformation. OANN, a favorite of US President Donald Trump was not be able to make any money from its channel while the suspension lasted. Also, OANN will not be allowed to put up any video while the suspension lasts.

“Since early in this pandemic, we’ve worked to prevent the spread of harmful misinformation associated with Covid-19,” a statement from the company explained per the BBC. “After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our Covid-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content that claims there’s a guaranteed cure.”

TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and a couple of other social media companies have been going tough on violators of policies lately. Just last month, Patreon joined the growing list when it announced a ban on QAnon theories on its platform. The company announced that it would be taking action against any account that actively uses its platform to spread QAnon theories.