YouTube to bring live shopping to all users

Share the joy













Live shopping is now a focal point for social apps. Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest are all running their own shopping live-streams with high-profile creators as they seek to maximize their respective commerce potential.

YouTube wants to jump in as well. It has upcoming live shopping streams in store for the holidays. The move will allow viewers to engage with influencers and celebrities real time and facilitate direct shopping within the app.

YouTube has given more insight into its long-term goals for livestream shopping. The Google-owned YouTube hopes to allow owners of mobile devices with products to sell to easily host a live shopping stream.

A YouTube blog interview with YouTube Shopping product designers Wendy Yang and Lax Poojary reveals some notes on the platform’s evolving shopping developments. They also shared plans to advance their livestream initiatives.

The idea behind livestream shopping is to extend existing user behaviors. It taps on influencers and creators who recommend products through endorsement deals and paid partnerships.

“The exciting thing about live shopping, and shopping generally, is that we’re already seeing it happen on YouTube – with creators revealing a product line, dropping new merch, or discussing their latest shopping haul. People want to shop on YouTube and, according to a study we ran in partnership with Publicis and TalkShoppe, 89% of viewers agree that YouTube creators give recommendations they can trust,” notes Yang.

Yang says 87% of people say they get the best information about products when browsing or shopping on YouTube.

YouTubers are reliable voices for many netizens. Younger viewers align themselves to YouTube stars, as they are to traditional media celebrities.

“We want to bring you closer to your favorite creators and make these live-streams interactive between creators and fans. Creators can offer their audience live product drops, exclusive discounts, and even poll fans during their shopping livestreams to interact with and get feedback from their fans,” adds Yang.

You will find the upcoming YouTube live shopping events here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

