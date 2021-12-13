YouTube tests several new features, including links for Places Mentioned in videos

Share the joy













YouTube is testing an option to provide a new link format for places mentioned in clips automatically. And it will allow creators to edit chapters with text descriptions.

Places Mentioned

“This new feature, within the video description box, will give users an easy and engaging way to find out about places mentioned in a video,” says YouTube about Places Mentioned.

YouTube highlights how creators had to add text links for places mentioned in videos. This new feature will add a new visual link format for videos automatically, where the platform can detect the mention of a place.

The platform says it will test the format through a few food and drinks video. Support for other types of video content will follow.

Collections

YouTube is testing a Collections feature for channel subscriptions. This will simplify how to search for videos in various categories. It all depends on the channels the users’ have chosen to follow.

“To make it easier for viewers to organize and find content quickly in your Subs feed, we’re testing out customizable ‘collections’ that will appear at the top of your feed. If you’re in the experiment, you’ll see we’re starting off with a ‘Favorites’ collection which is based on subscriptions you’ve recently watched. You can edit your collections, including the Favorites collection, by simply adding or removing channels from your Favorites. You’ll also be able to create new collections around topics, creators, and other content you enjoy,” explains YouTube.

You will find it easier to sort their subscriptions to find the content you are looking for, based on your chosen topics. And it ensures you will not miss the latest content from channels you subscribe to.

YouTube is also testing editable auto captions. Creators can now edit descriptions attached to auto-assigned segments in video details.

When auto-chapters are added, creators can go to the video details and add custom text. It gives them the opportunity to align content with top search queries.

Guided Policy

YouTube is testing a new guided policy experience for creators. This will come in handy when you have a policy issue.

“We’ve heard feedback about how difficult and frustrating this process can be, so we hope providing a clearer outlook on how to move forward will help in these stressful moments. Now, creators will have more information about how to proceed when they receive a Community Guidelines violation and be given clearer options on how to resolve it,” says YouTube.

How to address policy violations has frustrated YouTube creators. The new process will have more guidance and assistance to the process.

