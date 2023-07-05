YouTube tests search hyperlinks in comments

Share the joy

YouTube is conducting a new test in which search hyperlinks insert into specific terms in video comments to increase discovery and connect users to related content.

“Currently, if a viewer wants to learn more about a topic or product they find in a comment, they have to navigate away from the video they’re watching to learn more. We’re experimenting with new hyperlinked keywords in comments to reduce friction for viewers looking to discover new and relevant content on the platform,” says YouTube.

As a result, it’s intended to keep your search activity in-stream rather than forcing you to go hunting for yourself.

According to YouTube, phrases or single words in comments that promote research will have a hyperlink in the test.

“Clicking on a link will initiate a new YouTube search with that term, navigating users to the search results page. To avoid interruption, the video will stay playing in the miniplayer,” adds YouTube.

YouTube determines the Linked keywords based on what users are likely to want to explore further. Commenters cannot add or modify the links. Creators can remove links on their video comments if they’d like.

Viewers will also have the option to opt out of the trial if they do not want their comments hyperlinked.

In addition, YouTube is making community posts available on tablets, and a new measure in YouTube Analytics will display how many people have opted into reminders for your forthcoming live-streams or Premieres.

Finally, YouTube’s Channel Memberships feature has been updated. Managers can now manage Channel Memberships through the Studio mobile app. Previously, this was only available on the desktop.

These are minor changes than the search hyperlinks in comments, but each has its own value and purpose for YouTube admins.

More information regarding YouTube’s most recent upgrades is here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

