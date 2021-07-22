YouTube tests livestream shopping

Share the joy















YouTube is testing a new in-stream livestream shopping experience. The expansion is part of the company’s monetization and ecommerce tools for creators.

“As we announced earlier this year, we’ve been beta-testing an integrated shopping experience that allows viewers to tap into the credibility and knowledge of trusted creators to make informed purchases on YouTube. This test was first available on videos on demand, and we’re now piloting this experience on live-streams with a handful of creators and brands. So if you’re watching a supported live-stream on YouTube, you can browse and shop products in real time, without interruption,” says YouTube-owner Google.

The feature is like TikTok’s tests with livestream shopping. The viral app has partnered with Walmart on live shopping broadcasts.

The process adds more ways for product discovery on YouTube. And 33% of shoppers say they bought products after discovering them on YouTube. The watch time of shopping videos with sale in the title also grew by over 400% from last year.

YouTube has boosted interest in product-related content amid the pandemic.

It has already started testing ecommerce product lists below videos. And it has new AR Try-On ads, with product tags in video clips. It may eventually be detected through Google’s dynamic image recognition.

Google has been trying to convert the app into an ecommerce engine. It will allow viewers to buy any item they see in a video clip. It does not matter if the creator has tagged those items or not.

YouTube has started taking steps by inserting non-monetized content into videos last year. It was a forerunner to adding product tags in all clips through object recognition.

Users will be more aware when finding and buying items in social apps with any content shown. Habits will change. And expectations of social platforms will shift consequently.

YouTube wants to take a head start. While livestream shopping is just a part of it. It is another move to the next level of ecommerce and building connections.

YouTube has the livestream shopping tools available to selected creators for the initial test.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

