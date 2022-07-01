YouTube testing Disappearing Community posts

Share the joy

YouTube is testing a new way for creators to boost their audience in-app. The Google-owned streaming service has started testing disappearing posts. Disappearing post is currently accessible to a number of creators who will be able to set a time limit of 24 or 72 hours on their Community Posts in the app.

The new update will allow you to set an expiration date for a Community Post. When set, the post will then erase automatically at the set time, which could either be 24 or 72 hours.

According to YouTube, creators have been seeking more opportunities to boost engagement within the Community Post element. In a statement announcing the new update, YouTube said:

“We’ve heard from creators that they would like the ability to share content that is only available for a short period of time – for example, a special time-limited discount on merch or a special message for fans that manage to catch it before it expires.”

In case you did not know, YouTube’s Community Post allows creators with at least 5oo subscribers to share text-based posts that can include polls, GIFs, images, and video—all within their Community tab.

Soon, creators will be able to share disappearing posts, despite only limiting early tests to a limited set of people on the platform.

“Viewers will be able to see that a post will expire in x hours at the top of the post in the community tab, and creators will see their expired posts in the ‘Community’ tab under the ‘Archived’ chip once it has expired. Creators can’t re-share expired posts, but we are planning on adding that functionality in the future.”

In May, YouTube added gifted memberships for select channels. The new feature, which is already rolling out, will allow you to show financial support for your favorite creators and get access to certain perks like emoji. Similar feature exists on Twitch, where users are allowed to buy gift subscriptions for some time.

Memberships gifting allows your channel members to buy a set numbers of channel memberships [5, 10, 20] in a single purchase, which YouTube will “gift” out to other viewers in your livestream.

Viewers who receive a gift membership will get 1 month of access to your channel membership perks like loyalty badges, custom emoji and more. Members who receive gift memberships do not pay any charges and as the creator, you receive your usual revenue share from each transaction.

