YouTube takes down R Kelly’s channels

Image Credit: Sky News

YouTube has taken down Robert Kelly’s channels from its platform. The R&B superstar was convicted of sex trafficking by a federal jury in September. With this, Kelly will not be able to create new channels, while existing ones will be removed.

Affected channels include RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, which will no longer be accessible to the public.

“We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement per The New York Times.

The two channels were removed following a violation of YouTube guidelines. According to the guidelines, YouTube may remove the channels of people accused of very serious offences who have admitted to or convicted to crimes. The guideline states further that such channels may be shut down if their content is closely related to those crimes.

A news report on Bloomberg on Tuesday had quoted an internal memo by Nicole Alston, the legal head at YouTube as saying: “Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm.”

R. Kelly’s songs, however, remain available on YouTube, and YouTube Music. There is no exact reason why they [Kelly’s songs] remain accessible to the public on the two platforms.

In 1994, Kelly who then was 27, married Aaliyah 15 at a secret ceremony in Chicago. It was later revealed by Vibe magazine that Aaliyah had lied about her real age on the wedding certificate—claiming to be 18. The marriage was later annulled in February 1995.

The sentencing hearing of Kelly will take place in May. He faces up to life in prison with a mandatory sentence of 10 year behind bars.

In 2020, YouTube said its AI technology will automatically flag videos it considers not appropriate for a particular age. The approach will see users experience an upsurge in the number of videos that will pop up as a result of age restrictions.

The video-streaming website started taking the proactive action because it feels there might be some mistakes in labeling the same way we have in any rollout of AI moderation technology. As part of the changes, people watching YouTube videos embedded on third-party sites will be redirected to YouTube to sign in and verify their age.

“Because our use of technology will result in more videos being age-restricted, our policy team took this opportunity to revisit where we draw the line for age-restricted content,” YouTube said in a blog post. “After consulting with experts and comparing ourselves against other global content rating frameworks, only minor adjustments were necessary.”

