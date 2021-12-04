YouTube Suspends Former Twitch Streamer Over Baby Shark Song

Share the joy













The suspension came days after he moved to YouTube.

He Played a Few Seconds of Baby Shark Song

Ludwig Ahgren is used to be a popular Twitch star with millions of followers. He recently moved to YouTube after signing an exclusivity deal. But days after he moved to Google’s video-sharing platform, he was suspended.

On Tuesday, he started streaming on YouTube. His first stream on YouTube amassed more than 680,000 views. It went well sans a hitch.

But on Thursday, he posted a screenshot to his Twitter that showed a YouTube live stream page is grayed out. The image showed the words “Stream suspended for policy violations.”

He jokingly said that “you could say the switch has been going well.” The said tweet gathered more than 100,000 likes.

Later on that day, he posted a video showing a recording of the moment when his stream was taken down. He said that he got suspended from streaming because he played a few seconds of the viral song Baby Shark during the broadcast.

The video showed that Ludwig received a notification stating that the live stream was interrupted because YouTube detected copyrighted content. According to YouTube terms, copyright holders can submit takedown requests to eliminate a video if it includes copyrighted material.

He assumed that YouTube’s copyright ID system flagged the stream on the backend to implement proper revenue splits, instead of taking him offline. He also said that the experience was a bit crazy because he got banned days after streaming on YouTube but he never got banned on Twitch. Instead, he experienced growing pains.

Copyrighted Music an Issue

The use of copyrighted music has been an issue among streamers. They see their work temporarily stopped even for the smallest offenses.

The Baby Shark song has been around for a very long time. However, the rendition of Pinkfong in 2016 garnered more than 9 billion views.

Copyright law ensures that creators are paid each time individuals use their work. The YouTube music policy has two parts. The first one controls video uploads for copyright infringement. The other half allows creators to submit their copyright claims.

Unfortunately, YouTube’s system is quick to act if you commit a mistake. The system can easily take it down if you don’t use the copyrighted music legally, the system will take it down or allow other people to monetize the video.

To prevent yourself from getting banned because of using copyrighted music, you just need to use YouTube royalty-free music. This free music works by licensing a song from an artist. The artist can license it out to creators for a smaller cost.

Because there are no record labels, you don’t need to send a huge portion of your revenue to copyright holders. All you need to do is pay a one-time fee for the license.

However, if you browse videos on YouTube, you can find a lot of videos that include copyrighted music. YouTube didn’t take them down. Since Ludwig is a popular streamer with millions of subscribers, it was easy for YouTube to stop the video with copyrighted music.

