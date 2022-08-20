YouTube Shorts to start adding watermarks on downloaded videos

Share the joy

YouTube Shorts is gradually gaining a lot of attention from users—the feature’s recent successes have been down to some newly added updates. Now, Shorts is adding another feature—addition of watermarks on downloaded videos.

The watermark feature is usually found on TikTok videos; and is now finding its way to YouTube Shorts. It means any video you download from Shorts will carry its logo, the same way all TikTok videos do.

The update was announced on the YouTube support page:

“If you’re a creator who downloads your Shorts from YouTube Studio to share across other platforms, you’ll now find a watermark added to your downloaded content. We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you’re sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts.”

The new functionality is rolling out in the next few weeks on YouTube desktop, while the mobile version will be added much later.

A couple of months ago, YouTube started rolling out a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok; and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a tone to five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

Shorts can also be cut out from other Shorts, and be included in their original Shorts video creation, according to Mashable. The feature is a popular one among those who are familiar with TikTok. TikTok has a similar feature called stitching, which has helped in the creation of viral reaction videos on the platform.

To get started, simply tap the “Create” on any eligible YouTube video while using the YouTube mobile app. Next, tap “Cut” from the remix options that appear. Pick the segment you want to cut in the video.

YouTube has also added a TikTok-like ring indicator that will show users when a channel has gone live. The feature was announced on Twitter by Neal Mohan, chief product officer at YouTube.

The update will show a ring with the word “Live” on it around a channel’s profile picture when they go live. When you tap on it, you will be given straight access into the live broadcast. The feature will make it easier to find current live content as you browse the site.

For those familiar with TikTok, this is one familiar feature that has been a part of the platform for a while. On TikTok, a pulsing ring effect is seen on a channel’s profile picture if they are streaming live. This can be seen when you scroll past their video feed.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

