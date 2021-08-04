YouTube Shorts Fund to give top performers up to $10k monthly

Share the joy













With the success of Snapchat’s creator payment program for Spotlight, YouTube has announced its new Shorts Fund. The video-streaming service will pay up to $10k monthly to top performers.

“Each month, we’ll reach out to thousands of eligible creators to claim a payment from the Shorts Fund – creators can make anywhere from $100 to $10,000 based on viewership and engagement on their Shorts. The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube and is not limited to just creators in YPP – any creator that meets our eligibility criteria can participate,” says YouTube.

The funding is from the $100 million Shorts Fund that YouTube announced in May. It will open a path to monetize the platform for short-video creators. They have not made money for Shorts prior.

YouTube has a lower payout amount than the competition. But $10k monthly can still spur creator interest, especially with the userbase of the platform.

According to YouTube, Shorts now has 15 billion daily views. This is more than double the 6.5 billion in April. Shorts is now available in all regions, at least in beta.

Who started what?

YouTube claims that they started the short-form video trend, not TikTok.

“The way I would give you some insight into how [Shorts] came about is actually going back 15 years to the very first video that was uploaded to YouTube, which is kind of a canonical, famous video now: “Me at the Zoo.” That was an 18-second video that was uploaded in the San Diego Zoo, and it was the genesis of YouTube,” says YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan in an interview with The Verge.

Believe what you want to believe. YouTube may have technically started short-form video, prior to Shorts, but TikTok made it mainstream in all key regions.

TikTok is the most downloaded app for the past year and a half, and still running. It poses a big threat to the usage numbers of YouTube and Facebook. These platforms rely on video to fuel growth and engagement.

The risk of losing the throne is real. Now, YouTube wants to ramp up all efforts on Shorts. Still, YouTube’s daily views count includes all views of short content in the app. It is not distinct to the Shorts player—its TikTok-like vertical feed of clips.

TikTok is winning out this niche. And YouTube must focus on it, rather than impress us its overall numbers.

This is the reason behind the new creator fund. It hopes to lure in top TikTok creators.

Check out YouTube’s Shorts Fund here.

