YouTube Shorts deactivates links in videos to battle spam

YouTube Shorts is deactivating links in videos as a means of combating spam. Going forward, links will no longer be allowed in short descriptions, comments, or the vertical live feed.

The streaming giant is also getting rid of the ability to click on social media icons on desktop channel banners.

“Because abuse tactics evolve quickly, we have to take preventative measures to make it harder for scammers and spammers to mislead or scam users via links.”

YouTube is adding new links to creators’ channels, with a big clickable link appearing by the Subscribe button beginning on August 23rd. The link, according to Engadget, can bring users to anything from merchandise sites to social media accounts.

YouTube is also reportedly working on cutting down on the number of impersonation accounts. The company will achieve this by improving the strategies it uses to find such accounts and then remove them.

Earlier in August, YouTube rolled out some more creator tools to make Shorts more competitive with TikTok.

YouTube had previously released several creation tools for Shorts prior to that announcement. The company has now followed up on that with the launch of some more creation tools.

Collab:

This feature allows users to record short-term videos in a split-screen format with other Shorts or regular clips. To create a Collab video as a Short creator, simply hit Remix and then choose the new format.

YouTube is also adding a tool that lets users quickly build off of and remix existing Shorts. All a creator needs to do is tap the Remix button and select “use sound” in the Shorts player to automatically surface the audio and effect used in the clip they recently watched. Creators can then apply both sound and effects to their own posts.

YouTube will start testing a new recomposition tool in the weeks ahead to simplify transforming horizontal videos into vertical Shorts. The tool will provide creators with a new way to adjust the layout, zoom, and crop of the segment they want to use after they have chosen a video to remix. This will give them an easy way to use the new split-screen effect for the video they are recomposing.

