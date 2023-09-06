YouTube Shorts Concerns: It Might Ruin YouTube

Share the joy

YouTube Shorts Ruining Longer-Form Videos

Financial Times reported that YouTube senior staffers are worried that YouTube Shorts may draw its audiences away from its long-form content. It is important to note that long-form videos are the main bread and butter of YT.

YouTube’s ad revenue improved recently. But it had been slacking year over year for three straight quarters.

Right now, the company is still trying to find ways to reap more ad revenue from this feature.

Its long-form content allows more ads per video. However, the short-form content takes over gradually. Content creators are now uploading less long-form content.

Each month, there are over 1.5 billion people who watch Shorts.

Shorts as the Answer to TikTok‘s Popularity

Launched in 2020, Shorts is the answer to TikTok’s popularity. Since then, it has gradually made its way across the platform.

The company also added some features similar to TikTok. Creators are creating more short-form videos because YouTube offers payments to them and lures them away from TikTok and other platforms.

Unfortunately, YouTube doesn’t know how to monetize short-form videos. It can’t just add an ad in every short clip. As Shorts become a huge part of the company’s viewership, the company will have to find ways to make up for its reduced ad revenue.

It launched a Shorts fund to pay creators up to $10,000 a month for their popular videos. The fund, however, is not a permanent way for creators to make money through Shorts.

YouTube is exploring additional ways for them to make money, including the ability to shop on Shorts.

In addition to adding ads in Shorts, the company can allow advertisers to create and promote their own Shorts as part of their ad campaigns. Creators who participate in sponsored Shorts could earn revenue from the brand or company sponsoring the content.

YouTube might also integrate features like SuperChat and Channel memberships to allow viewers to financially support their favorite creators while watching short-form videos.

Long-form videos are easier to monetize because they provide more opportunities to insert ads. Creators can place ads at the beginning, middle, and end of the video. They can also utilize mid-roll ads throughout. This results in more ad impressions and higher ad revenue potential.

Long-Form Content

Advertisers are often willing to pay more for ads in long-form content because viewers tend to spend more time engaged with the video. Longer watch times lead to increased ad revenue and can attract premium advertisers.

Long-form videos can also accommodate various ad formats, including pre-roll ads, mid-roll ads, overlay ads, and end-screen ads. This flexibility allows creators and advertisers to tailor their ad placements for maximum effectiveness.

Viewers who invest time in watching long-form content may develop stronger loyalty to the creator or channel. This can lead to increased engagement, more frequent visits, and a higher likelihood of purchasing merchandise or supporting the creators through other means.

Long-form content allows creators to level deeper into a topic, tell more detailed stories, or provide comprehensive tutorials. This can attract a dedicated audience interested in the subject matter. It makes it more appealing to advertisers targeting niche markets.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

