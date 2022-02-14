YouTube shares insights into areas of focus for 2022

Share the joy













YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan has shared his top focus areas this year. He sees the most potential in creator funding, NFT integration, live shopping, the metaverse, and more.

Live Streaming

Mohan says livestreaming one of their key focus for the app. They want to continue the momentum they had in the last two years.

He says daily livestream watch time tripled between January 2020 and December 2021. And the company will capitalize on this through collaborative livestreaming, livestream shopping, and more.

Last year, YouTube tested livestream shopping events. It included a Holiday Stream and Shop event. This weeklong livestream activation had creators like MrBeast, the Merrell Twins, and Gordon Ramsay, as its partners.

The event had more than 2 million views. It also had 1.4 million Live Chat messages. It highlighted the potential of livestream shopping. All social apps now want to develop their platforms to tap on livestream shopping.

With a wide array of established connections and audience reach, YouTube is the best place to see the most success. As TikTok jumps on the craze, YouTube will be eager to ramp up its efforts, and complete fiercely where it can.

Shorts

Shorts is a second focus area for YouTube. It acts and looks like TikTok. And it has slowly gained traction in the past year.

YouTube Shorts passed the 5-trillion mark for all-time views last month. It’s not like the monthly active users, but it highlights the rising interest in short-form content. And YouTube wants to build on it so it can retain its crown as the top online video content provider.

“Building on a feature we introduced last year that lets you remix audio from videos across YouTube, we’ll introduce new capabilities that empower creators to express themselves even more – new video effects, editing tools, and more. And to help Shorts creators engage with their audience more personally, we’ll also introduce the ability to reply to individual comments by creating a Short,” says Mohan.

NFT

Mohan has hinted NFT integration for YouTube creators in the future.

“For example, giving a verifiable way for fans to own unique videos, photos, art, and even experiences from their favorite creators could be a compelling prospect for creators and their audiences,” says Mohan.

Metaverse

Mohan has hinted at the next digital connection stage and metaverse.

“We’re thinking big about how to make viewing more immersive. The first area in which you can expect to see an impact is gaming, where we’ll work to bring more interactions to games and make them feel more alive. It’s still early days, but we’re excited to see how we can turn these virtual worlds into a reality for viewers,” adds Mohan.

Read Neal Mohan’s full 2022 YouTube overview here.

