YouTube rolls out new livestream collaboration feature on iOS and Android

Share the joy

Image Credit: UC Today

A new go-live together feature has been rolled out on iOS and Android by YouTube. The collaboration feature allows two users to livestream together, and was first launched in November last year.

The go-live together feature will allow 50 or more subscribers to invite a guest to livestream with them. However, only one guest can be hosted at any given time, but can be rotated during the same livestream and do not share the same 50 subscriber requirement to co-stream. According to The Verge, any YouTube creator can be invited to collaborate.

For now, the feature only works on the YouTube mobile app, and is not available to desktop users. As a creator, you can schedule a co-stream through YouTube on desktop, but both host and guest will need to connect to the scheduled stream through the YouTube app on a mobile device. That said, YouTube confirmed through a tweet that it is currently exploring the possibility of adding a desktop support for the feature.

To locate the feature, go to the YouTube mobile app and select the create [+] button at the bottom of the page. “Go Live Together” should then show up within the pop-up options menu. While you will still be able to see this option appear on mobile even when you do not have up to 50 subscribers, you will not be able to stream without a host invite.

In November, launched its livestream guests feature to more users. The Go Live Together, according to YouTube, will now be accessible to more users starting from next week. This will provide more creative options for live streamers within the app.

The feature went live last March as a small test, with only a handful of creators able to access it. Apparently, the test went well, and is now time to further open up the Go Live Together feature to more people.

YouTube’s Go Live Together feature allows you to invite another YouTube user to your stream. Once you are live with someone, the video will then be displayed in vertical split-screen, which provides a new engagement and interaction options when a live session is on.

It will serve as a new way for brands to run live interview sessions on their YouTube channels. It can also be used for a Q&A session, and other means of building engagement among your YouTube community.

As a host, you will be able to rotate the guest on your livestream, but will only be able to do this with one guest at a time during the broadcast. TikTok however, allows up to five guests during its livestream.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

