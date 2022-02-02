YouTube rolls out new interface for its Android and iOS video player

Share the joy













Image Credit: The Verge

YouTube is rolling out a remake of its interface video interface on both iOS and Android. The new interface makes it easier to like or dislike a video, view comments, and share what you are watching. In the previous version, most of these features were hidden behind a swipe-up gesture on the “more videos” section.

The latest version only shows up when you are watching a video in full screen. This is, however, not the case when watching a video in portrait mode as the app does not look any different.

It is also now east to access the mode that lets you view comments alongside the video in landscape. The UI of the previous version only allowed you to tap on the comment section while in portrait mode to open it before switching into full-screen mode. With the new version however, you can pull them up by just tapping the comment button.

The new interface is already rolling out to users; though not widely available. Hopefully, more users will be able to access the new interface within the next couple of weeks.

In other YouTube news, the streaming giant has said it is exploring the possibilities of joining the NFT train. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote to the site’s broadcasters this week. Though, she did not precisely what her team is up to, or when, this would be the first time the Google-owned streaming site is getting involved with cryptocurrency.

“The past year in the world of crypto, nonfungible tokens [NFT], and even decentralized autonomous organizations [DAOs] has highlighted a previously unimaginable opportunity to grow the connection between creators and their fans.”

Not everyone is into crypto; but it has become imperative that certain measures are put in place to inform the public. Twitter is integrating digital jewelries via a special “soft hexagon” shape around them.

In the first phase of its launch, Twitter is supporting several crypto wallets that users can connect to their profiles and verify that their tokens are non-fungible variety. Some of these wallets include: Trust Wallet; Argent; Rainbow; MetaMask; Coinbase Wallet; and Ledger Live.

When the profile pictures of some user’s flash one of the hexagon images, you can find out more about their items by clicking on the hexagon profile picture, select ViewNFT details and find out information about the “NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details.”

