YouTube rolls out new chop up and remix feature

Users can now remix music videos on YouTube to create Shorts, thanks to a new feature. With this, users can now modify different aspects of a long music video to produce something wholly original.

To use this new feature, simply tap “remix” on a music video, and you will be presented with four options, including Green Screen, Cut, and Collab.

Sound: Take just the sound from the video and use it in your Short, making a perfect soundtrack for your upcoming trip to Nashville that happens to be this weekend.

Collab: Create a Short right alongside the video, so you and your friends can do the choreography side-by-side with the artist.

Green Screen: Use the video as the background to your Short, so you can film your real-time reaction to your very first listen.

Cut: Can’t get over a specific scene from a music video? Cut that 5 second clip and add it to your Short so you can relive it as often as you like.

Since you can only pick one, it is advisable to choose wisely. With the Sound tool, you can achieve what you want, but of course, you may choose other options as well.

Back in August, the streaming giant rolled out some more creator tools to make Shorts more competitive with TikTok.

YouTube released several creation tools for Shorts prior to the August update. It followed up on that with the launch of some more creation tools.

Collab:

This feature allows users to record short-term videos in a split-screen format with other Shorts or regular clips. To create a Collab video as a Short creator, simply hit Remix and then choose the new format.

YouTube is also adding a tool that lets users quickly build off of and remix existing Shorts. All a creator needs to do is tap the Remix button and select “use sound” in the Shorts player to automatically surface the audio and effect used in the clip they recently watched. Creators can then apply both sound and effects to their own posts.

In April, YouTube started rolling out a video “remixing” feature to YouTube Shorts. Remixing is one of the popular features that attracts heavy usage on TikTok, and it is a smart move by YouTube. Remixing will allow YouTube Shorts creators to easily cut a five-second video clip out of any YouTube video.

