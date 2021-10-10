YouTube rolls out new caption text features, expands auto-captions for livestreams

Share the joy













YouTube has released new updates to its captioning tools. Editors will find it more convenient to include or add their caption text to video clips in their channels.

The Google-owned video-streaming service says it now allows automatic captions for livestreams in English language. This has been rolled out to all creators.

Before the update, access to automatic captions was limited to selected channels with over 1,000 subscribers. Now YouTube has released it to all livestream creators. They are giving creators more ways to make the most of the accessibility of their content.

You can enable live automatic caption text through the Stream Settings in YouTube Studio.

The feature adds a new element to your streams. It provides more ways to find a connection with your viewers and audiences. YouTube plans to add more automatic caption languages, apart from the current English-only support.

The service will also extend its subtitle translation to mobile devices.

Still currently available on desktop, users can translate the available caption tracks into a different language, if it is available.

The same option will soon reach the mobile app. It adds more capacity for viewers to consume content while on the go and in their native language.

YouTube will also make its video transcripts searchable. This way, viewers can look for specific parts of video clips through its caption text.

“In Searchable Transcripts, users can view and search transcripts for information that’s most relevant for them. This allows them to find the most interesting information without watching the entire video,” says YouTube.

This update provides more ways to monitor key mentions and specific parts of video clips. The plan to bring these features to mobile is something to consider as well.

These new functions could help with many use cases and extend accessibility to more creators and their audiences.

Check out more about YouTube’s caption updates here.

