YouTube rolls out new AI-powered title suggestion feature for your clips

Share the joy

It is always a huge ask when looking for the perfect titles for your YouTube clips. Well, YouTube wants to help out with a new feature powered by artificial intelligence.

The feature will suggest titles for your clips. Of course, not without your input, as suggested titles will be based on the video transcript and description.

The new title suggestions will appear below the title field in the upload within YouTube Studio. With this, you can now come up with more effective titles to attract more viewers.

According to YouTube, the suggested titles will be available within a couple of hours after the initial video upload. This takes that long because the system needs to assess the available information in your content.

Suggested titles are optional, as creators will still have the freedom to ignore them and use their own.

YouTube recently lowered its requirements for creators to earn more revenue. Previously, only creators with at least 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 watch hours in the past year or 10 million short video views in the last 90 days could earn some revenue from their content.

With the new update, creators with at least 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 watch hours in the past year or 3 million Shorts views in the last 90 days are qualified.

With this, YouTube now seems ready to welcome more creators to its side, which is a big plus considering how stiff the competition has been lately.

Last month, YouTube announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow creators to dub any video in any language. Called “Aloud,” the new feature is powered by artificial intelligence, and allows creators to quickly dub videos in their language.

Using AI, Aloud is built with the ability to produce “quality dub in just a few minutes,” which is remarkable when compared to human ability. It works by first creating a text-based translation that creators can check and edit, then generating a dub. Creators can choose different narrators, how to publish, and more.

The streaming company is currently testing Aloud with some creators, according to YouTube’s VP of product management, Amjad Hanif, while responding to questions from The Verge. “It’s currently available in English and lets you dub in Spanish and Portuguese, with “more languages coming soon.

No exact release or wider rollout date is mentioned in the article on the Aloud official blog. That said, since it is a tool with tests that have been confirmed by YouTube, we expect it to be available to all creators in the very near future.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

