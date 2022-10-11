YouTube rolls out @handles for users

Share the joy

YouTube has introduced a new way to identify users on its platform. According to the Google-owned streaming company, all users on its platform will now be identified by their @handles; same way it is done on Twitter and other platforms.

Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies to his account across the platform—including channel pages, and Shorts. Users can use handle to mention others in comments, video descriptions, titles, and more. This, according to YouTube, will make it easier for creators to reach audiences and improve visibility.

“We want to ensure creators can craft an identity as unique as their content, while giving viewers the confidence that they are interacting with their favorite creators,” YouTube announced in a blog post. This latest change, does not however, mean that creators will do away with their channel name. What it means is that handles will be unique, which reduces impersonator accounts.

The roll out of handles will be gradual with users getting notification about the new change starting from this week. Some users, however, will have the opportunity to pick their handles before others since it is a gradual roll out.

In other YouTube news, YouTube Shorts is adding a narration voiceover feature on iOS; a tool that is heavily being used by TikTok users.

So, what good is a narration voiceover feature? For creators who want to add commentary on top of their videos, the narration voiceover feature is a perfect fit. It helps in so many ways, including tutorial videos, live reactions to those funny videos, and more.

After recording a video on Shorts, tap the checkmark button in the bottom right of the camera screen, then tap the voiceover button, select where you want to start your voiceover, hit record, and adjust the volume if it becomes necessary. To make it easier to edit, you can also undo and redo recordings.

Narration voiceover has started rolling out on iOS, with no word on when an Android version will be released or available.

Also, YouTube had added a new way for creators to engage with their community via Shorts. Creators will now have the option to create a Short clip based on comment posted on their videos.

The new option will provide a quick link to create a Short from a posted comment. This will then be transferred to a sticker within the Shorts camera. Instagram and TikTok both have similar option that allows creators to relate with their viewers.

