YouTube reveals new MediaKit tool in YouTube Studio for creators

YouTube wants to help creators get branded content through a new MediaKit tool in YouTube Studio. It will help them create their channel’s pitch to land ad partners.

The new MediaKit display will soon release through the BrandConnect tab in YouTube Studio for those who’ve signed up.

It will give you a summary of your channel audience and viewer stats. It includes number of subscribers, unique viewers, average watch time per video, recurring viewers, and more. You can share it too.

Channel managers can update their channel bio here. And it will not affect their public bio in the app.

The list will have more detailed audience data, such as audience interests and demographics.

Channel managers can choose four featured videos to showcase in MediaKit. And the list will highlight previous paid partnerships for more reference.

This information can be searched by BrandConnect partner brands for potential content deals. Channel managers can download the list to PDF. And they can forward it to potential partners.

This will help YouTubers showcase the value of their channels to promote brands. It will help secure more deals. It will also give brands choices for their ads in the app. They just need to check the reach and shopping insights.

This is a big addition for YouTube. Over 120 million people watch YouTube content on their home TVs monthly. It has surged during the pandemic. This has allowed YouTube to offer traditional TV ad resonance. But it has more advanced targeting and focus.

It all translates to lower cost. More businesses now have an alternative to traditional TV advertising to promote products and services. As more creators provide more content, it further improves YouTube’s offering. And it gives creators more opportunity to earn more from their clips.

The MediaKit option will roll out to creators in the US, UK and Canada in the coming months.

