YouTube reveals its 2021 top videos and creators

YouTube has shared a list of its top videos and creators for 2021. It showcases some key trends this year to help marketers develop a better strategy.

The online streaming service’s Top Ten listings are available to 17 countries. And it comes with performance insight and refines the display. This could point towards the right direction to find what will work for your target audience.

Mr. Beast sits atop the list. His ‘buried alive’ video experiment has gathered over 147 million views since March.

Jimmy Donaldson in real life, Mr. Beast is the model for YouTube success. He developed his skills from through many experiments and aligned with YouTube’s algorithms. Now, he is arguably the biggest YouTuber worldwide.

Donaldson is likely to get an estimated $16 million in direct revenue from YouTube this year. This does not include endorsements and third-party business deals away from his channel ads.

Mr. Beast also tops the list of top YouTube creators. TikTok star KallMeKris made the list, showing how creativity is not limited by the platform.

Six of the top ten creators come from the gaming sphere. This proves that online gaming is a key driver of web culture. So, pay attention to how gaming impacts web trends. You wouldn’t want to miss major business opportunities.

YouTube also highlighted the top music clips and rising creators who made waves this year. While this focuses on its TikTok-copy Shorts, it will develop as a key element in the app.

YouTube says Shorts clips are now generating more than 15 billion views per day. This is a big jump from 6.5 billion in March. And Shorts is expanding its format to align with video consumption trends. It is a means to stop YouTubers from jumping to TikTok instead.

Despite Shorts’ gaining momentum, it hasn’t slowed down TikTok. If it continues to rise, the platform may keep more of its top creators in the app.

The list is a good overview on what type of videos are trending. With YouTube as the leading online video provider, it also shares a glimpse on the overall shifts and interests in web content. It captures the elements that drive audience interest.

Check out the full YouTube Top Ten 2021 lists here.

