YouTube reportedly offering podcasters incentives to create video versions of their shows

YouTube is offering as high as $300,000 to podcasters to create video versions of their shows. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that YouTube is offering individual shows $50,000 and up to $300,000 for podcast networks. The money is to help the podcasters to create filmed episodes and other video-related content.

YouTube is home to a host of popular podcasts shows including H3 Podcast, Full Send Podcast, and the Logan Paul-led Impaulsive. Maybe not as popular for podcast shows, the Google-owned streaming site is still highly regarded by millions of creators around the world.

There has not been any official confirmation from YouTube as regards the report. Hopefully, we will get more clarification in the days ahead.

In other YouTube stories, the streaming platform wants to add a TikTok-like ring indicator that will show users when a channel has gone live. The upcoming feature was announced on Twitter by Neal Mohan, chief product officer at YouTube.

The update will show a ring with the word “Live” on it around a channel’s profile picture when they go live. When you tap on it, you will be given straight access into the live broadcast. The feature will make it easier to find current live content as you browse the site.

For those familiar with TikTok, this is one familiar feature that has been a part of the platform for a while. On TikTok, a pulsing ring effect is seen on a channel’s profile picture if they are streaming live. This can be seen when you scroll past their video feed.

YouTube is rolling out a remake of its video interface on both iOS and Android. The new interface makes it easier to like or dislike a video, view comments, and share what you are watching. In the previous version, most of these features were hidden behind a swipe-up gesture on the “more videos” section.

The latest version only shows up when you are watching a video in full screen. This is, however, not the case when watching a video in portrait mode as the app does not look any different.

It is also now east to access the mode that lets you view comments alongside the video in landscape. The UI of the previous version only allowed you to tap on the comment section while in portrait mode to open it before switching into full-screen mode. With the new version however, you can pull them up by just tapping the comment button.

