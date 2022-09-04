YouTube releases latest YouTube Shorts guide

Share the joy

More than one and a half billion YouTube users engage with YouTube Shorts content every month . This is roughly 75% of the platform’s overall user base. It is high time to consider if Shorts video clips can benefit your YouTube strategy.

If yes, you must study how you can use the format to best effect.

YouTube has released a 31-page overview of YouTube Shorts to guide its users in this regard. It covers all topics from creating video clips, to editing, to studying trends, analytics and more.

The full Shorter Side of YouTube guide is here. In this post, we look at a few highlights.

Shoot Your Shot

Here, YouTube gives us a straightforward overview of Shorts, and it focuses on the use of the Shorts camera.

Pulling from the Past

You will also find tips on next-level editing and creation practices. It includes pulling previously recorded clips from your camera roll and insert them into your Shorts clips.

Picking Your Audio

YouTube has added key tips on how to integrate sounds and music into your content.

Where Do Shorts Live?

The guide comes with notes on Shorts discovery. It even includes how Shorts content is showcased to users.

Loop It

The last part offers trend tips, notes, and case studies. It highlights different methods on how you can use Shorts to optimize attention and engagement.

No secret insights or deep algorithm notes to boost your Shorts performance here. Still, it gives you a basic overview of what you must know and understand on how to use YouTube Shorts. And it could urge you to continue with the option.

Check out YouTube’s The Shorter Side of YouTube guide here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

