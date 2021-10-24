YouTube Q&A answers on how its recommendations work

Share the joy













YouTube has shared more insight on how its recommendations algorithms choose the highlighted videos for each user. It has answered a few questions on how its search and discovery systems work. And it could give you direction on your marketing strategy in the platform.

The Creator Insider channel video shows YouTube’s Rachel Alves addressing five questions from YouTube creators. The questions relate to recommendations, tagging, algorithm updates, and more.

1. Should you share your videos outside of YouTube, given YouTube may not be able to attribute all the engagement metrics off-platform?

Alves says creators must share their videos outside of YouTube. This can boost discovery through viewer activity, regardless if the attribution is direct or not.

“If your videos are getting more traffic from external sources, like social media, it’s likely increasing your potential to be discovered by more viewers. Another benefit is that those viewers now have that video in their watch history, so there’s a higher likelihood that they may be recommended one of your other videos in the future,” explains Alves.

2. Why do people get recommendations for videos uploaded 10-12 years ago?

Alves says the YouTube algorithm matches viewers with videos it thinks they will tend to enjoy, regardless the video’s publish date. It means even older videos will be tossed up if it aligns with the viewer’s interests.

3. YouTube needs a new way to highlight new creators.

Alves says countless viewers request for this. YouTube recently rolled out a New to You tab to underline more channels outside of each viewers’ regular viewing experience.

4. When applying video tags, should you focus on specific tags or more broad matching topics to maximize discovery?

YouTube’s video tags allows creators to align content with specific search queries. But YouTube says tags are not a key algorithm consideration.

“Tags are descriptive keywords you can add to your video to help viewers find your content. Your video’s title, thumbnail, and description are more important pieces of metadata for your video’s discovery. These main pieces of information help viewers decide which videos to watch,” adds Alves.

Alves advises creators to emphasize the elements that viewers decide on when picking content to watch. The title, thumbnail image, and description – all of these elements must pique the viewers’ interests. She says it would me more worthwhile if creators focus on what works for other, similar videos on their topic, rather than optimize tags.

5. Has YouTube changed its algorithm recently?

Alves says YouTube continually changes its algorithms. And they get more queries on algorithm changes this time of the year.

She says shifts in viewer behavior occur due to the return to school across the US. As students spend more time in the real world, it means channels will see their metrics revert to pre-pandemic levels. Students view less on weekdays, and more on weekends.

The Q&A has nothing new to offer. Yet, it provides more context on how YouTube’s system works. And it gives us an insight on how content appears to each user in-app.

All things considered, you can align your YouTube marketing campaign on how the recommendations work.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

