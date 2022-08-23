YouTube Podcasts platform goes live for some users

Share the joy

YouTube has taken steps for its podcast hosting service. Some podcasters in the US now have a dedicated podcast page to feed shows directly into YouTube.

9to5Google reports that the new YouTube Podcasts page is now available to selected people. And it provides a complete outline of podcast content in the app.

For instance, most listed podcasts link to similar YouTube accounts and videos. They have audio versions for each to integrate YouTube and podcast content better.

“Available on desktop web and mobile, it’s very rudimentary at this point. There are carousels, which can be expanded via ‘Show all’, for ‘Popular episodes’, ‘Popular podcast playlists’, ‘Recommended’, and ‘Popular podcast creators’. The rest of this page links to various categories: Comedy, True Crime, Sports, Music, and TV & Film,” says 9to5Google.

“The podcast destination page on YouTube helps users explore new and popular podcast episodes, shows and Creators, as well as recommend podcast content. It’s currently available in the US only,” confirms YouTube to TechCrunch.

Earlier this year, YouTube Podcasts was leaked in a pitch deck. It had a basic overview of the online video service’s plans to integrate podcasts directly into YouTube.

Podcasters could now feed their audio shows in via RSS. And YouTube would offer audio ads, analytics, and more to showcase audio offerings.

The move for the world’s leading video platform into audio is a bit odd. But the rising number of podcast listeners are on the rise. Audio options are now gaining popularity. YouTube saw the trend and came up with its own offering.

Most popular YouTubers have their own podcasts. And they share it via in-studio videos. It means YouTube already hosts their audio content anyway.

YouTube has driven more focus on music. Its audio-only listening options is another way to consume YouTube content.

YouTube has yet to reveal more details, but an official announcement is on its way.

