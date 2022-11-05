YouTube opens up its livestream guests feature to more users

Share the joy

Image Credit: Social Media Today

YouTube has rolled out its livestream guests feature to more users. The Go Live Together, according to YouTube, will now be accessible to more users starting from next week. This will provide more creative options for live streamers within the app.

The feature went live last March as a small test, with only a handful of creators able to access it. Apparently, the test went well, and is now time to further open up the Go Live Together feature to more people.

YouTube’s Go Live Together feature allows you to invite another YouTube user to your stream. Once you are live with someone, the video will then be displayed in vertical split-screen, which provides a new engagement and interaction options when a live session is on.

It will serve as a new way for brands to run live interview sessions on their YouTube channels. It can also be used for a Q&A session, and other means of building engagement among your YouTube community.

As a host, you will be able to rotate the guest on your livestream, but will only be able to do this with one guest at a time during the broadcast. TikTok however, allows up to five guests during its livestream.

As the host, you will be able to screen guests before going live, while the guest channel and user information will not be displayed during the livestream.

YouTube will also allow pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll ads while you are livestreaming. It is important to know that this will be attributed to your channel.

Ultimately, the target is for a minimum of 50 subscribers; what that means is that all users with at least 50 subscribers will have access to the Go Live Together feature, which rolls out next week.

Last month, YouTube introduced a new way to identify users on its platform. According to the Google-owned streaming company, all users on its platform will now be identified by their @handles; same way it is done on Twitter and other platforms.

Every YouTube user will have a unique handle that applies to his account across the platform—including channel pages, and Shorts. Users can use handle to mention others in comments, video descriptions, titles, and more. This, according to YouTube, will make it easier for creators to reach audiences and improve visibility.

The roll out of handles will be gradual with users getting notification about the new change starting from this week. Some users, however, will have the opportunity to pick their handles before others since it is a gradual roll out.

