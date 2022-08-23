YouTube Now Has a Dedicated Podcast Page

Share the joy

It could pose a threat to Apple and Spotify.

YouTube Podcast Page

This year, reports about YouTube adding a dedicated podcast homepage emerged. It was a sign that the video-sharing platform is serious about investing in a podcast and the potential ad revenue it could deliver.

Today, the company confirmed that the dedicated podcast page is now live for US users. The dedicated podcast page went live last month. It is now linked on the platform’s existing Explore page along with Gaming, Learning, Fashion, and others. But you can’t find it in the site’s sidebar navigation.

But the page is not yet available worldwide at this time. The dedicated page, however, is useful for users who wish to explore podcast episodes, creators, and shows.

YouTube has not provided information about its plans for podcasts in general. But it implied that an announcement would soon come.

YouTube entered the podcast space when it started supporting video podcasts. Last year, the company hired Kai Huk, a podcast executive. He would lead the company’s efforts in this space. YouTube has been offering cash to famous podcasters to film their shows.

Podnews leaked a presentation that explained YouTube’s podcast roadmap. The document revealed that YouTube is planning to introduce the feature by including RSS feeds and a new URL. The document also suggests that YouTube is planning to add audio ads sold by Google and its partners. In a way, the podcast could be YouTube’s potential new revenue stream.

Younger people are shifting their search behavior. That is, they are now using TikTok to search for items instead of using Google. The document stated that YouTube is planning to introduce audio-first metrics to integrate creators. It may also integrate YouTube data into podcast platforms.

YouTube is not the only platform that invests heavily in the podcast. Spotify, for instance, has already spent over a billion on related acquisitions. This June, it hyped the revenue potential of the podcast. It noted that the podcast business has generated roughly £200 million last year.

The Lucrative Business of Podcast

But is it really a lucrative business? Many creators are using it to promote their businesses and products. A lot of people have already jumped into the bandwagon to help them make money.

There are various ways to make money online. Podcasting is one of the options. When you have a huge number of listeners, you can use your platform to get a commission when referring people to other companies. This is called affiliate marketing.

But ads and sponsorships may give creators a better deal. You can find various podcast ad networks that will connect you with advertisers. They do the work when finding advertisers, negotiating rates, and obtaining the script. But to get sponsorships, you need a larger audience. You must have at least 5,000 listeners.

How much money do podcast creators make? Some make $0 while others can make thousands or millions of dollars. If you’re popular, like Amy Schumer, you can get a $1 million payday. Just like blogging, you need to build a following if you want to make money podcasting.

