YouTube Music rolls out a new vertical video feed called Samples

Credit: Engadget

YouTube Music is rolling out its own version of vertical feed videos that are scrollable. With this, YouTube Music becomes the latest tech or social media company to add a TikTok-like vertical feed.

Samples, as YouTube calls it, is a one-tap way to quickly sample and find the latest music.

Samples can be found in a new tab at the bottom of the app, alongside the home feed, your library, and the Explore section.

Tapping the new button automatically starts a short vertical video clip of a song that YouTube Music believes everyone would love. As expected, YouTube Music is pulling songs based on your taste profile, with emphasis on artists that you like and related ones you may not have heard of before now.

YouTube Music already boasts multiple playlists that are tuned to your listening habits. Some of these include a playlist that pulls songs and artists together across all your listening habits.

The Discover playlist is basically focused on things you are not familiar with but might like based on your history.

According to Engadget, the clips you will see are only 30 seconds long, but that should be enough to give you an idea about the song. You can swipe and move to another song if that is not what you are looking for, and this can be done as often as you wish.

YouTube says Sample is rolling out to Android and iOS users starting today. As with new feature rollouts, this may take some time to reach the millions of YouTube Music users out there.

In other news, YouTube Music added mood filters to the web in January, after over two years since the activity tab was launched. The activity bar has various moods to tune what appears in your Home feed.

You can now locate it on web, and just like on tablets, the new addition is aligned to the left and appears beneath the app panel where you switch between Home, Explore, Library, and Search. Pill-shaped buttons, instead of the usual rectangles with rounded corners, are used for a less material design.

You can choose from the options available, and YouTube Music will choose music that matches your mood.

