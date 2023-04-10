YouTube Music Gets Real-Time Lyrics Feature for Android

Share the joy

YouTube Music Will Have Spotify-Like Real-Time Lyrics

Launched on May 22, 2018, YouTube Music has become an alternative to Spotify for many. It offers a vast library of songs, live performances, and albums. It also features music videos, remixes, and covers. It has personalized playlists and a new release mix that provides users with newly released music based on their preferences.

It is equipped with many helpful features that make it enjoyable to use and listen to your favorite music.

Google continues to add features including real-time lyrics. The company has been testing it last year on TVs. This time it has started to roll out this feature on Android and iOS.

Real-Time Lyrics on YouTube

This feature is not yet available to all users. You may check the app to see if you can access it now. If the feature is now enabled on your phone, you can visit an album you prefer. Then, choose a song. Tap on the Lyrics tab. It is found in the middle of the UI. Each time the artist sings the song, the screen will have lines of lyrics progressing.

On the other hand, if you do not see it yet, you will see a wall of text, instead. It has a source of the lyrics at the bottom.

This feature is a great addition as it allows you to follow along with the lyrics of the song you are listening to in real time as it is being sung or rapped by your favorite artist.

It enhances the overall listening experience by providing more context and meaning to the song. When you can see the lyrics as they are being sung, you can better understand the story or message that the artist is trying to convey.

You can also learn the lyrics of a song more quickly and accurately. This is especially useful if you struggle to understand lyrics in songs with heavy accents or fast-paced delivery.

Spotify Real-Time Lyrics

However, this feature is not new to music player apps. Spotify, for one, has real-time lyrics that launched in 2021. You can enjoy it each time you use the app on a desktop, mobile, or TV. You can easily follow along as the lyrics play in time to the music.

With live lyrics, you can blast your favorite songs and sing along at the top of your lungs. And to fully immerse yourself in the live lyrics experience, make sure to use the full-screen mode.

You should not be afraid to sing along! However, make sure that you are not doing it while driving or performing an activity that requires concentration. Instead, do it while you are resting in your bedroom or hanging out with your friends. It can be a fun way to learn the lyrics to your favorite tunes. This feature will hopefully be here to stay. Fingers crossed.

This feature comes days after the app received a new feature that lets users automatically download recently played songs. This feature is only available on Android and it is toggled on by default. It can download up to 200 recently played songs automatically.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

